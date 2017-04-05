AT&T Unlimited Plan Now Includes Free HBO

AT&T's top-of-the-line unlimited wireless plan comes with a new perk: free HBO.

New and existing AT&T customers with an Unlimited Plus wireless plan will now get the premium network for free. "Our customers want wireless entertainment on their terms, and we're going to deliver," AT&T Entertainment Group Chief Marketing Officer David Christopher said in a statement.

AT&T's Unlimited Plus plan costs $90 a month for one line or $145 a month for two. The plan offers unlimited data, talk, and text plus 10GB of Wi-Fi tethering per smartphone. Unlimited, meanwhile, is not truly unlimited: Like many of its rivals, AT&T throttles users if they use more than 22GB of data in a billing cycle.

Here's how AT&T's free HBO perk works: If you're an Unlimited Plus customer and already subscribe to HBO via the carrier's DirecTV, DirecTV Now, or U-verse TV service, the premium network will now be included at no additional charge. If you subscribe to one of the aforementioned AT&T video services but don't have HBO, you'll now receive access to the network as part of your wireless plan. If you don't subscribe to an AT&T video service, you can access HBO via the DirecTV Now or HBO GO apps.

The new AT&T perk comes after rival T-Mobile this week gave customers a free one-year subscription to MLB.TV Premium and MLB.com At Bat Premium. HBO is also a part of T-Mobile's Binge On service, which allows customers to stream video without eating into their monthly data allotments.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.