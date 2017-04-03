Report: Apple Mulling HBO, Showtime, Starz Bundle

If you subscribe to cable, you may have the option to buy premium channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz as a bundle, instead of having to pay for them separately. Some cable providers offer this option, but here's the catch: It's only available if you also have a traditional cable package.

Apple, however, reportedly wants to change this and bring premium channel bundles into the digital age. Recode, citing unnamed industry sources, reports that Apple "has approached the three networks about rolling them up into a single package."

Apple already offers HBO Now, Showtime, and Starz individually as in-app purchases, but this new bundle would let you buy them together. Apple currently sells HBO, Showtime, and Starz for $15, $11, and $9 a month, respectively, so a bundle would likely be less than $35/month and available on your iOS devices and via Apple TV.

Apple would need to strike deals with content providers to make this a reality. Showtime is already available as an add-on for Hulu at a $2/month discount; Showtime and Starz are also available via Amazon Channels for $9/month each.

Apple, meanwhile, is already putting the finishing touches on two original shows set to debut soon: Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Hosted by Zane Lowe, Planet of the Apps "celebrates the world of apps and the talented people who create them," Apple's description reads. The show features Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gary Vaynerchuk, and will.i.am, who serve as advisors to developers.

Carpool Karaoke is based on the beloved segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden. The show will feature celebrities like ames Corden, Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, John Cena, Shaquille O'Neal, and more.

Apple in February released trailers for both shows, and said they would arrive "soon" on Apple Music.

