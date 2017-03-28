On Our Radar

Trump touts expected Ford announcement on plant investments

    U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ford Motor Company CEO Mark Fields as he hosts a meeting with U.S. auto industry CEOs at the White House in Washington January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (Copyright Reuters 2017)

WASHINGTON –  U.S. President Donald Trump touted Ford Motor Co's expected announcement later on Tuesday about investments and jobs at its U.S. plants, saying the automaker would be making a major investment in three Michigan facilities.

Trump said in a tweet that the anticipated announcement showed "car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS!JOBS!JOBS!" It was not immediately clear, though, whether Ford was taking new steps or acting on previously planned or announced investments.

