T-Mobile's Latest Freebie Is 1 Year of MLB.TV Premium

T-Mobile is celebrating MLB opening week by giving customers a one-year subscription to MLB.TV Premium and MLB.com At Bat Premium, a $112.99 value.

The MLB services will be available on April 4 via the carrier's T-Mobile Tuesdays app (iOS, Android). You have until Wednesday, April 5 at 1:59 am PT to claim the freebie. Then make sure you officially sign up for MLB.TV Premium before April 11 at 1:59 am PT, download the MLB.com At Bat app, and "start enjoying unlimited baseball games," T-Mobile said.

Next week, T-Mobile will also give baseball fans the chance to win $100 or $50 MasterCard gift cards and an all-expense-paid trip to MLB All-Star Week in Maimi, Fla. from July 9 to 12. Also look for free Vudu baseball movie rentals, $2 Dunkin' promo cards, and 30 percent off Groupon Local.

T-Mobile Tuesdays date back to June, when the carrier said it wanted to thank its customers each week with freebies. The first offer included a free medium two-topping Domino's pizza, a small Wendy's Frosty, a $5.50 credit for a Vudu digital movie rental, and a ticket to the movie Warcraft.

That Domino's deal didn't quite go over as planned (for Domino's at least). The pizza chain was so inundated with orders that T-Mobile axed that particular perk. Free pizza returned in February with Papa John's offering up free pies this time around.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.