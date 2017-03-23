Watch Live: Day Four of Hearing for Trump Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch

Ford forecasts drop in Q1 and 2017 profit due to higher costs

FILE PHOTO: Ford cars are seen on sale at a dealership of Genser company in Moscow, Russia, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Ford Motors on Thursday said it expects its 2017 adjusted pretax profit be lower than a year earlier due to investments in ventures including self-driving cars.

The company said it expects its adjusted pretax profit to improve in 2018.

The company said it expects first quarter earnings per share of 30-35 cents, lower than what it earned a year earlier, blaming higher costs, lower volume and unfavorable exchange.

