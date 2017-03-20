On Our Radar

VW trucks division targets significant profitability gain in 2017

The Volkswagen logo is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Volkswagen logo is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (Copyright Reuters 2017)

MUNICH –  Volkswagen's truck division is targeting a significant increase in profitability this year as it benefits from rising demand in Europe and China and a slight rebound in the key Brazilian market, its finance chief said.

After years of slumping demand for heavy-duty trucks and buses in Brazil, there is a possibility that growth will accelerate there next year, Matthias Gruendler told journalists on Monday.

The division, which also includes heavy-duty commercial vehicle brands MAN and Sweden's Scania, has a long-term operating margin target of 9 percent compared with 6.1 percent last year, chief executive Andreas Renschler said.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)