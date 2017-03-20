Watch Live: FBI Dir. Comey and NSA Dir. Rogers Testify at House Hearing on Russia

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

French Watchdog Clears GM's Opel of Cheating on Diesel Emissions

Auto Reuters

A Peugeot car drives past the logos of French car maker Peugeot and German car maker Opel at a dealership in Villepinte, near Paris, France, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A Peugeot car drives past the logos of French car maker Peugeot and German car maker Opel at a dealership in Villepinte, near Paris, France, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann (Copyright Reuters 2017)

PARIS –  France's consumer fraud watchdog said on Monday it had closed its investigation into diesel emissions by Opel cars and would take no further action against the General Motors (GM) brand.

Continue Reading Below

The DGCCRF investigation, part of a wider probe carried out in the wake of the Volkswagen diesel test-cheating scandal, "did not bring to light any evidence of fraud", the government agency said in a statement.

The watchdog has previously sent files to prosecutors detailing suspected emissions fraud by Fiat Chrysler, Renault and PSA Group.

PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, agreed earlier this month to buy Opel in a deal valuing the business at 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

More from FOX Business

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments