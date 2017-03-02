What's On Our Radar, March 2, 2017

Snap, Sessions and spending; here’s what’s On Our Radar today:

Snapping It Up!

Snap Inc. is the BIG story everyone is talking about! The largest IPO since Alibaba (BABA) in 2014, Snapchat's parent company is priced at $17 a share, valuing the social media company at $24 billion. After another record day on Wall Street Wednesday, investors are anxious to get trading to see where the tech giant will land.

Seeing Red

It’s been revealed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had contact with a Russian ambassador during Trump’s campaign, which he did not mention while being vetted for his AG role. Sessions quickly fired back against the revelations in a statement: “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign...I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."

Trump's Spending Spree

President Trump is hitting the road to push his spending agenda to the American people. Today he plans to speak aboard the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford in Virginia to sell his $54 billion increase in defense spending. Trump is looking to offset the budget boost by cutting other agency budgets, which isn’t sitting well with Demorcrats or Republicans.

Sit. Stay.

