What's On Our Radar, February 13, 2017

Canada, oil and Verizon. Here's What's On Our Radar today:

Oh Canada!

Trump is welcoming Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today at the White House. There have been signs of tension between the two leaders, especially when it comes to immigration. After Trump’s travel ban was signed, Trudeau responded via Twitter (TWTR):

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

Pump, Pump, Pump It Up

Oil is on the move, slightly down. This comes as evidence that U.S. production is rising as well as the first report that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) is in compliance with the agreement to cut production. Late last year, they agreed to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day and it looks like they are making good on their promise.

Hello, It's Me...

Can you hear me now? For the first time since 2011, Verizon (VZ) is offering unlimited data, a strong signal that the competition was chipping away at the telecom giant's customer stronghold. This comes after the company cautioned that profit and sales growth this year will be flat from 2016. Will it be enough to woo back users?

You Have To See This!

