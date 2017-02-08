On Our Radar

Allergan revenue up 7 percent as Botox offsets drop in older drug sales

FILE PHOTO - The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration in Singapore November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo (Copyright Reuters 2017)

Allergan Plc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as demand for its facial aesthetic therapies, including Botox, as well as eye treatments and constipation medicine Linzess more than made up for declining sales of older drugs.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders narrowed to $70.2 million, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $700.5 million, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue for the acquisitive Dublin-based company, which in September pledged to limit drug price increases to 10 percent, rose to $3.86 billion from $3.61 billion.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)