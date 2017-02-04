Gamblers Double Down on Super Bowl weekend

Sports betting – legal and illegal -- will have its biggest day of the year on Super Bowl Sunday, when the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots face off.

Although betting is legal in Nevada, most of the money wagered during the Super Bowl is actually gambled illegally throughout the country.

“We know based on last year [that] there will be an excess of $4 billion wagered on this year’s Super Bowl. We know only about $100 million of that will be wagered legally in Nevada,” said Geoff Freeman, president of the American Gaming Association.

Besides just betting on who will win the game this weekend, gamblers can try their luck at some creative wagers as well.

“You’re [going to] have another 700 ways to bet the game from first halfs, first quarters, Tom Brady touchdown passes, Tom Brady passing yards…Devonta Freeman rushing yards, Julio Jones catches,” said Jason McCormick, the sports book director at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas.

On average, McCormick said a bettor in Las Vegas will spend about $125 per bet. Last year alone, Nevada took in 132.5 million bets on Super Bowl Sunday, and according to early indications, that number is expected to rise this year.