These Careers Are In Demand

The January jobs report just crossed the wires: 227,000 net new jobs were added to the U.S. economy, reports the Labor Bureau, with the unemployment rate ticking up to 4.8%.

Despite the slight rise, ZipRecruiter, the leading jobs board on the web, says 2017 has kicked off with strong hiring demand, with the number of job postings matching their previous 12-month peak in October ‘16.

Which industries are hiring? Check out the top three looking for workers, according to ZipRecruiter, below: