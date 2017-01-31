What's On Our Radar, January 31, 2017

Trump, earnings and SCOTUS. Here’s what’s On Our Radar today:

Continue Reading Below

Drama in D.C.

After defying President Trump’s immigration ban, Attorney General Sally Yates was quickly fired. She ordered the Justice Department not to defend the President’s controversial executive order. Meanwhile, lead Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer called the firing “Monday night massacre” and drew comparisons to Nixon and Watergate.

As the drama unfolds, stick with FOX Business. Neil Cavuto has the latest at 12 p.m. EST.

Earnings

Lots of earnings are crossing the wires today. The big ones to watch after the market’s close include Aflac (AFL), United States Steel (X) and Apple (AAPL).

Always a market mover and signal for Silicon valley, tune in to After the Bell at 4 p.m. EST for a complete market wrap up and earnings analysis.

SCOTUS

Tonight at 8 p.m. EST, President Trump is introducing his nomination for Supreme Court Justice. The possible picks include Judge Thomas Hardiman, Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia or Judge Neil Gorsuch of the Tenth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. A key player in deciding the laws of this country for many years to come, this is a major move by the new President.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Watch a special 2-hour LIVE Lou Dobbs Tonight for coverage, kicking off at 7 p.m. EST.