LaBeouf-led livestream says 'He Will Not Divide Us'

Features Associated Press

Actor Shia LeBeouf, left, stands in front of a live-steam camera with the words "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" posted on a wall outside of the the Museum of the Moving Image as members of the public join LeBeouf in chanting the words "He will Not Divide Us" in the Queens borough of New York. LaBeouf has spent the first four days of the Trump presidency swaying, dancing and chanting, along with anyone who wants to join in. The project by LeBeouf and two other artists opened on Jan. 20 and is expected to go for 4 years, or for "the duration of the presidency." (AP Photo/Deepti Hajela)

NEW YORK –  Actor Shia LaBeouf (SHY'-uh luh-BUF') has spent the first few days of Donald Trump's presidency swaying, dancing and chanting, "He will not divide us," in front of a live camera outside a New York City museum.

The livestream from outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens is for a participatory public art project LaBeouf and two collaborators intend to have running 24 hours per day for the next four years.

The scene in front of the livecam has ranged from lively, with scores of young people dancing and clapping, to lonely late at night.

On Inauguration Day, actor Jaden Smith was in the crowd.

LaBeouf says everyone's invited to join in.

People have shown up periodically to flash "Make America Great Again" signs.