Gold Star Wife Assaulted by Anti-Trump Protesters

On the way to the American Legion Veteran’s Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C. last weekend, Amy Looney, wife of Navy SEAL Lt. Brendan Looney, was accosted by anti-Trump protesters.

“There were a couple of people in black masks,” Looney told the FOX Business Network’s Liz MacDonald. “We encountered a group probably of about 75, and I hate to even call them protestors because this was such an aggressive form well beyond peaceful protest, and they pushed us, they said horrible vulgar things to us. Things that I would never think to say.”

The Veterans Inaugural Ball — hosted by The American Legion — honored half of the living 76 Medal of Honor recipients who gathered in the nation’s capital for Trump’s inauguration.

Looney, whose husband was killed in Afghanistan in 2010, said she felt especially disturbed by the incident because her husband and brother both put their lives on the line and “paid the ultimate sacrifice” to protect American citizens.

“Our job and our mission is to empower our nation’s veterans…It was pretty ironic to be caught in this scenario where the work that we are doing is to ultimately…bring our communities together versus create such a negative divide,” she said.