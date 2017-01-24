Aetna and Humana CEOs consider all available options after court loss

The top executives of Aetna and Humana on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying that they continue to believe in their $34 billion merger deal after a court ruled against it for antitrust reasons, and said that they would consider all available options.

Aetna Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini and Humana Chief Executive Offer Bruce Broussard said ���We continue to believe a combined company will create access to higher-quality and more affordable care, and deliver a better overall experience for those we serve.���

(Reporting by Caroline Humer)