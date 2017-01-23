Stella & Dot ‘Stylists’ Modern-Day Avon Ladies with a Twist

Stella & Dot Family Brands Founder and CEO Jessica Herrin discusses the company’s modern-day twist on Mary Kay Cosmetics and Avon’s sales and marketing strategy to sell its fashion accessories, jewelry and skin care.

Continue Reading Below

“I think what’s driving our success is that it’s not about our success, it’s about our independent business owners having a way to earn flexible income,” Herrin told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

When Bartiromo asked if the idea was “Like a modern-day Avon Lady?” Herrin responded, “Very modern, because our business is largely driven through social media on a mobile device, as well as in-person personal service which is the new antidote for the mall.”

Herrin then explained how Stella & Dot’s business model attracts people from all walks of life.

“We have a wide variety of women that work, and a few good men, that work across our three brands,” Herrin continued, “And if you look at them, there’s tremendous diversity whether it’s a doctor, a lawyer, a teacher, a nurse, a stay-at-home mom and they’re finding a product that their passionate about and then they’re sharing it with friends.”

According to Herrin the independence and flexibility of the work are key factors for people out selling Stella & Dot’s products.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s really a democratized form of entrepreneurship; it’s a way to let more people really be in charge of their own hours and their own income so they can create a life they love, not just a business they love.”