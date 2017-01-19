Lee Greenwood on Pre-Inauguration Performance: We're Making America Proud Again

Fresh off the steps of the Lincoln Memorial after a performance at the “Make America Great Again” concert Thursday night, country music artist Lee Greenwood joined the FOX Business Network to discuss his experience.

“I don’t really get emotional about an awful lot of things, but when I saw the people stand up and start waving their hands when I sang ‘Proud to be an American,’ I just reflected on the years that America has had in the past when we haven’t been proud at times. And we’re making America proud again,” said Greenwood, who performed his hit song “God Bless the U.S.A.” at the event honoring President-elect Donald Trump.

This isn’t the first time Greenwood has sang for a president, however. The country star has also performed at the inaugurations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

When comparing past inaugural events to the one for Trump, Greenwood said the size of the crowd was the most noticeable difference.

“[It was] bigger… the crowd was absolutely electric,” he said, adding, “I’ve sang this song a number of times, never in this setting, never that kind of moment have I had in my entire career.”