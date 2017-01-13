This Arkansas Teen Bought His Local Newspaper

An Arkansas teenager is buying a local newspaper, despite not having any prior experience in journalism.

Nineteen-year-old Hayden Taylor bought the weekly “Central Delta Argus-Sun” from publisher Katie Jacques, and rebranded the paper as the “Monroe County Herald.”

Taylor said he still doesn’t know what the total cost of the purchase will be.

“We’re actually still hashing out the details,” he said. “I wasn’t supposed to get it for a couple months, but when the original building for the old Argus burned down, we had to hasten things along.”

Even though he will have ownership and control over the print medium, Taylor said he doesn’t plan on pushing any of his own ideas onto readers.

“I don’t think it’s a responsible use of the new platform that I now have to spread my opinion or to try and just pull things in a certain direction,” he said. “I bought the paper to report simply the facts and to maybe allow people—citizens who it concerns—to write editorial columns to comment on it one way or another.”