'Strange Inheritance' Goes Global in New Season 3

FOX Business Network’s hit series Strange Inheritance, hosted by Jamie Colby, is back with all new episodes for season 3.

The new season takes you on an adventure of discovery through 37 U.S. cities and across the Atlantic Ocean into the United Kingdom.

“More than a third of the stories in our 28 episodes coming in season 3 came from you guys, the viewers, and I love showing up at your house. It’s been a privilege to meet these great families,” Colby said during an interview on FOX Business Network’s Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast.

From valuable puppets that sing opera to the original rules of basketball written on two sheets of paper that launched the game when it was played in peach baskets, season 3 embarks on a new journey of undiscovered treasures and takes a look at how each story unfolded.

Season 3 of ‘Strange Inheritance’ premieres with new back-to-back episodes on Friday, January 20th at 10 p.m. est.