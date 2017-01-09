Discontinued Shortly After OJ Chase, The Ford Bronco Is Making A Come Back

The Ford Bronco is making a comeback, with a new model set to bereleased by 2020, according to the automaker.

Introduced in 1966, the iconic Ford Bronco came to representAmerica’s grit and was intended as a symbol for the moderncowboy. Ford will also build new models of the Ranger, itannounced.

The Ford Bronco was forever ingrained in American pop culturewhen football superstar and actor O.J. Simpson, driven by friend AlCowlings, attempted to elude police in a low-speed car chase ona busy Los Angeles interstate.

Simpson was wanted for the murders of his ex-wife and her friendfive days earlier. The national news networks (including cableupstart CNN) pre-empted their live television programs in order toshow the police chase to 95 million Americans.

The media dubbed the chase “the most famous ride onAmerican shores since Paul Revere.”

The Ford Bronco was discontinued two years after the world’smost watched police chase, in 1996. (RELATED: Chrysler To Invest $1 Billion InMichigan, Ohio)

Before O.J.’s alleged murder drama, Ford Bronco sales wereslumping. The company produced the Bronco on the same platform asthe F-150 pickup, and when the company decided to overhaul itspopular F-150 truck, it changed its production equipment accordingto its new F-150 model. The Bronco had to either be modifiedfor the new platform, or the company would have to maintainthe old platform for an SUV that was struggling to sell.

Ford had previously rolled out its four-door SUV, the Explorer,in 1991, which was a big hit as Americans gravitated towards largervehicles. Foreign automakers and General Motors, with its ChevySuburban, caught up to Ford by the 1990s, and so the companyofficially ended production of the Bronco in 1996.

Twenty years later, the company is bringing it back. The companysaid it will start production by 2020 at the Michigan AssemblyPlant in Wayne, Mich.

The announcement came just days after Ford announced plans toinvest over $700 million in Michigan and bring over 700 jobs to thestate. The company also canceled plans to build a new factory inMexico, a move President-elect Donald Trump took some credit for.(RELATED: Mexicans Are Worried About Losing TheirJobs To U.S. Under Trump)

“We have to do two things well, we have to make great cars adtrucks today and tomorrow, and we have to create this new future,”Chairman Bill Ford told ABC 7 in Detroit.

“He’s very interested in whats going, and he’s very accessible,”Ford said of Trump. “I’m very hopeful as we enter this newadministration that we are going to have a great dialogue.”

